Notre Dame Commit Gabriel Rubio Earns World Bowl Invitation
Gabriel Rubio has been honored as one of the best high school players in the country.
The four-star Notre Dame defensive line commit from Lutheran of St. Charles (Mo.) earned an invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl on Wednesday.
A Rivals100 recruit in the 2021 class, Rubio committed to Notre Dame this summer over offers from Cal, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and several other major programs.
Rubio is a big, athletic specimen in the trenches. His father, Angel, played in the NFL, and he certainly has a ton of potential. Notre Dame likes Rubio as a three technique with the versatility to move around along the defensive line.
Rubio is one of five commits in Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked second nationally.
While the Under Armour game and the All-American Bowl have been the two dominant all-star games for high school recruits over the last several years, the World Bowl is starting to make its mark.
Last year’s event was held in Mexico City and featured some of the nation’s best 2019 prospects. In partnership with the NFL, the World Bowl also had some headliner coaches in former pro football stars Torry Holt, T.J Houshmandzadeh and Will Shields.
At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Rubio is ranked as the No. 8 defensive tackle and No. 81 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.
