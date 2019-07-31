Gabriel Rubio has been honored as one of the best high school players in the country. The four-star Notre Dame defensive line commit from Lutheran of St. Charles (Mo.) earned an invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl on Wednesday. A Rivals100 recruit in the 2021 class, Rubio committed to Notre Dame this summer over offers from Cal, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and several other major programs.

Missouri defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio is committed to Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rubio is a big, athletic specimen in the trenches. His father, Angel, played in the NFL, and he certainly has a ton of potential. Notre Dame likes Rubio as a three technique with the versatility to move around along the defensive line. Rubio is one of five commits in Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked second nationally.