Notre Dame Commit Deion Colzie Pledges To All-American Bowl
Athens (Ga.) Academy athlete Deion Colzie was invited and committed to the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas (previously known as the Army Bowl).
The Notre Dame commit announced the news on Wednesday night.
There are four Fighting Irish commits in the 2020 class who will play in this upcoming January's All-American Bowl in wide receiver Jordan Johnson, tight end Michael Mayer and offensive linemen Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody.
Colzie is the first Irish commit in the 2021 class to pledge to the All-American Bowl. Tight end commit Cane Berrong will play in the Under Armour All-American Game, while defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio and offensive lineman Blake Fisher will participate in the Hall Of Fame World Bowl.
Colzie ranks as the No. 95 overall prospect in the land and No. 6 athlete per Rivals. He committed to the Irish Oct. 12 over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and several others.
He gave the news to the Notre Dame coaching staff during a campus visit for the USC game.
"Coach Del Alexander was telling me about their game plan. Right when we were wrapping up, I told him I came on the visit for one main reason, to tell him personally that I'm committed to the University of Notre Dame," Colzie said. "He was stoked about it. He was jumping around."
Per the official AAB website, it is attended by 40,000 spectators and watched live on NBC by nearly 5 million viewers, it serves as a platform for recognizing high school excellence through the bowl and the respective communities of each All-American.
