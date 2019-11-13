Athens (Ga.) Academy athlete Deion Colzie was invited and committed to the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas (previously known as the Army Bowl). The Notre Dame commit announced the news on Wednesday night.

Deion Colzie earned All-American honors on Wednesday night. (Rivals.com)

There are four Fighting Irish commits in the 2020 class who will play in this upcoming January's All-American Bowl in wide receiver Jordan Johnson, tight end Michael Mayer and offensive linemen Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody.

Colzie is the first Irish commit in the 2021 class to pledge to the All-American Bowl. Tight end commit Cane Berrong will play in the Under Armour All-American Game, while defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio and offensive lineman Blake Fisher will participate in the Hall Of Fame World Bowl. Colzie ranks as the No. 95 overall prospect in the land and No. 6 athlete per Rivals. He committed to the Irish Oct. 12 over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and several others.