Notre Dame offensive line commit Blake Fisher decided to have a little fun on social media this week. The four-star 2021 prospect from Avon (Ind.) took to Twitter to answer questions from fans about everything from the recruiting process to his hobbies off the field.

Of course one of the first questions Fisher responded to was why he picked Notre Dame.

Best school for me academically and athletically! Also I felt at home from the beginning, they loved me and family. I love the campus, people and the community, it’s HOME for me!! The best stay at home! — 🐆Blake Fisher🦍 (@bfisher54_) July 31, 2019

Fisher committed to Notre Dame while on an unofficial visit this summer. He sided with the Irish over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and several other major programs. A big reason for Fisher jumping onboard so early was Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. Fisher made sure to give him some major props on the Q&A.

I would say his personality! Never met a coach with that type of juice! — 🐆Blake Fisher🦍 (@bfisher54_) July 31, 2019

Me and him get along very well! I would say our personality’s are somewhat alike. When it comes down to skills and techniques, what he teaches is very similar to what my highschool coach teaches and I was able to see that going through camp in June. — 🐆Blake Fisher🦍 (@bfisher54_) July 31, 2019

Notre Dame’s academic profile also played a role in his decision. Fisher was quick to mention his success in the classroom when asked about his future goals on and off the field.

Academically, I would like to get to stay in the 3.4-3.7 range and I would like stay in the top half of my class! As far as athletically I would like to keep training hard and getting quicker, stronger and faster! After this season I want to be Top 50 all state and Max Preps AM! — 🐆Blake Fisher🦍 (@bfisher54_) July 31, 2019

Fisher has taken notice of Notre Dame’s offensive line success and mentioned former Irish offensive lineman Quenton Nelson as an NFL player he models his game after.

I would say favorite tackle is Tyron Smith/Lane Johnson, person I model my game after a mix of Tyron and Big Q✊🏽😁 — 🐆Blake Fisher🦍 (@bfisher54_) July 31, 2019

Outside of football, Fisher loves to go fishing. But his favorite activity is actually spending time at his community church.

Go to church — 🐆Blake Fisher🦍 (@bfisher54_) August 1, 2019

I, of course, decided to jump in the Q&A and asked Fisher to name the best 2021 offensive lineman in the country not named Blake Fisher. Here was his response.

That’s a tough question..... I’ll put it this way, we have a lot of great offensive lineman in the 2021 class😉. — 🐆Blake Fisher🦍 (@bfisher54_) July 31, 2019