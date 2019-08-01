News More News
Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher On Favorite NFL Players, Hobbies, More

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Notre Dame offensive line commit Blake Fisher decided to have a little fun on social media this week.

The four-star 2021 prospect from Avon (Ind.) took to Twitter to answer questions from fans about everything from the recruiting process to his hobbies off the field.

Indiana offensive lineman Blake Fisher is committed to Notre Dame.

Of course one of the first questions Fisher responded to was why he picked Notre Dame.

Fisher committed to Notre Dame while on an unofficial visit this summer. He sided with the Irish over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and several other major programs.

A big reason for Fisher jumping onboard so early was Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. Fisher made sure to give him some major props on the Q&A.

Notre Dame’s academic profile also played a role in his decision. Fisher was quick to mention his success in the classroom when asked about his future goals on and off the field.

Fisher has taken notice of Notre Dame’s offensive line success and mentioned former Irish offensive lineman Quenton Nelson as an NFL player he models his game after.

Outside of football, Fisher loves to go fishing. But his favorite activity is actually spending time at his community church.

I, of course, decided to jump in the Q&A and asked Fisher to name the best 2021 offensive lineman in the country not named Blake Fisher.

Here was his response.

At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Fisher is ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 14 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.

Fisher is part of a 2021 Notre Dame recruiting class that ranks second nationally.

