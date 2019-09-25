Avon (Ind.) class of 2021 offensive tackle Blake Fisher committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in June, and he returned to South Bend for the first time since his pledge when ND hosted New Mexico on Sept. 14 "It was good to be back home and felt great seeing all of the coaches again," Fisher told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I'm 100 percent confident in my decision. I love it there. I felt welcomed by the fans and players before the game. From the time I got there to the time I left, it was all unconditional love." Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

The main highlights for the nation's No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 17 overall recruit was, well, every part of the visit.

"Everything," Fisher said. "Seeing Coach Kelly, Coach Quinn, Coach Long, Coach Taylor, Coach Elston -- all of them. It's like family there. It's like going home and seeing family." Those who follow Notre Dame football recruiting know that Fisher is very active in trying to get other prospects to follow him to Notre Dame. During the New Mexico game visit, Fisher chatted with Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail 2021 tight end Sam Hart, a four-star recruit who holds an offer from the Irish. "I was telling him that Notre Dame would be the best place for him," Fisher said. "He told me what he was looking for and some of the schools he was looking at. We talked about it and we'll see where it goes.