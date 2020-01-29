Notre Dame "Coming Into The Picture" For Rivals250 DE George Rooks
Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep defensive linemen George Rooks is one of the nation's most coveted prospects at his position.
Rivals ranks Rooks as the No. 7 strong side end and No. 116 overall prospect in the land.
"It's crazy right now," Rooks said. "There are a lot of schools reaching out to me."
The 6-5, 250-pound Under Armour All-American was offered by Notre Dame all the way back in November of 2018, and the Irish coaching staff has kept in steady contact with him for the past year and change.
