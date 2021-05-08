BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Coming Hard After Maryland DB KJ Winston

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic safety KJ Winston spring junior season only included three games, and with it over, his attention has shifted to the recruiting front.

He has four official visits scheduled, including a trip to South Bend to check out Notre Dame at the end of June. The Fighting Irish offered the 6-2, 190-pounder in January less than two weeks after Marcus Freeman was hired as defensive coordinator and is a big factor in the recruitment.

“They’re definitely a top choice for me,” Winston said. “I like Notre Dame a lot. The coaches are great – Coach [Chris] O’Leary, Coach Chad [Bowden] and Coach [Marcus] Freeman. I’ve built a great relationship with them and had a great Zoom with them recently. I like Notre Dame a lot, and my parents do too.”