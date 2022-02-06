Notre Dame comeback falls short in first-ever loss to Florida State

In less than eight minutes, No. 20 Notre Dame nearly erased an 18-point, fourth quarter deficit.

The Irish trailed Florida State by two points with 19.3 seconds left and possession of the basketball. Notre Dame's attempt to tie the game ended with a wild shot by freshman guard Sonia Citron, which resulted in a rebound scramble that bounced out of bounds.

Upon review, Florida State was awarded possession with 12.5 seconds remaining. Then freshman guard O'Mariah Gordon hit both of her free throws to all but end Notre Dame's rally in a 70-65 home victory for Florida State.

The win was Florida State's first over Notre Dame in the 12 all-time meetings between the two teams. The Irish (18-5, 9-3 ACC) also ended their five-game winning streak that started Jan. 23 at Pittsburgh and included a victory over No. 3 NC State.