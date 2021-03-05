Getting upset as the No. 6 seed to No. 11 seed Clemson — 2-11 in its previous 13 games, losers of six straight and not victorious since Jan. 31 — might have put them on the wrong side of the proverbial bubble.

Entering the contest with a 10-9 record, the Fighting Irish were listed as the “last team in” per Charlie Creme’s ESPN Bracketology.

Notre Dame's NCAA Tournament hopes took a hit at Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday night with a 68-63 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the 2021 ACC Tournament.

Head coach Niele Ivey and her squad will have to wait until March 15 to find out their postseason fate.

Meanwhile, a season-long theme of fourth-quarter collapses and a plethora of turnovers reared their head again (see “Three-Point Play” below).

Notre Dame built a 52-42 advantage with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter before the lead was whittled down to 54-50 entering the fourth. This included a four-point play by Clemson freshman guard Gabby Elliott. The Irish then were outscored 18-9 in those final 10 minutes.

After converting 21 of 37 field goals (56.8 percent) the first three quarters, Notre Dame was 4 of 14 (28.6 percent) in the fourth to go with six turnovers that put their final count in the game at 23.

Clemson owned a whopping 29-6 advantage in points off turnovers, pulled in 18 offensive rebounds and did not allow Notre Dame to score for 4:21 before finally tallying with 15 seconds left. Ivey said closing out games has been a point of emphasis at practice in recent weeks, but the actual execution of them in game situations has become a severe mental roadblock.

“With all the games that we’ve had tough fourth quarters, I thought it would be something we would have grown from after we’ve been in these moments,” Ivey lamented. “We continue to lose our composure, and try to use some of the timeouts to calm them down.

“It’s a little bit of just growth and experience. We have a young point guard (early entrant Olivia Miles). I thought Olivia played really well. She did turn the ball over (seven times) uncharacteristically at times, but it’s something we have to grow with as a team. I’m still trying to find that answer and I’m hoping that I could try to help them more.”

ACC Rookie Of The Year Maddy Westbeld led the Irish with 21 points and nine rebounds, converting her first nine shots from the field and finishing 10 of 11 overall. Miles and junior guard Dara Mabrey had 10 points apiece. Miles also handed out eight assists and pulled down five rebounds in 30 minutes, a remarkable effort from someone who enrolled in January and should be just now completing her senior year in high school.

Aiding the Notre Dame collapse was its top two low-post figures, Sam Brunelle and Mikki Vaughn, fouled out with 2:53 and 2:31, respectively, remaining in the game.

A layup by Clemson's Elliott — who scored a career high 25 points — with 1:28 remaining put the Tigers ahead 61-60 for the first time since the opening minutes of the first quarter. Later with the shot-clock running down, Tigers three-point specialist Kendall Spray converted a desperation three with 18 seconds left that banked in — though the officiating crew stopped play to verify if her foot wasn’t inside the three-point arc — to provide a four-point cushion.

Westbeld converted a basket-and-one with 14 seconds left to cut the deficit to 64-63, but three seconds later Clemson’s Amari Robinson knocked down two free throws. A three-point attempt by Mabrey to tie it hit the back iron, and Spray sealed it with two more free throws for the 68-63 final.

Ivey and Westbeld both deferred to the NCAA Tournament committee on whether the Irish will be dancing later this month.

“We think too much, and in the fourth quarter we try not to turn the ball over,” Westbeld said. “In our heads we’re thinking, ‘Don’t turn the ball over’ and I think when that’s conscious in our minds — we just overthink.

“…I gave up a lot of offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter, and that was huge. That’s definitely what helped them get back.”

“They came out and fought until the end," said Ivey of Clemson's rally. "I thought we came out and set the tone the way that I wanted to as far as our team. Then in the second half, I thought Clemson fought all the way to the end and had a tremendous fourth quarter.”