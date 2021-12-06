 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coaches on the road: Key visit on deck with Billy Schrauth
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-06 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame coaches on the road: Key visit on deck with Billy Schrauth

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Last Wednesday night, news broke that Marcus Freeman would become Notre Dame’s next head coach and that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees turned down an offer at LSU to remain at his post in South Bend.

The next morning, Rees and a few other Notre Dame assistant coaches made a trip to Fond du Lac (Wis.) to conduct a visit with St. Mary’s Springs class of 2022 offensive guard Billy Schrauth, a longtime Irish target.

And on Monday, Rees will be back in Wisconsin for another visit to see Schrauth during the NCAA’s contact period. Freeman and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden will make the trip as well as Notre Dame looks to close on the four-star prospect. This visit will take place after Freeman's introductory press conference as Notre Dame head coach, which begins at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Can the Fighting Irish close on four-star guard Billy Schrauth?
Can the Fighting Irish close on four-star guard Billy Schrauth?

It’s long been a Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin battle for Schrauth, and sources on the Fighting Irish side of things feel that he’ll land in South Bend. But if you talk to folks on the Wisconsin side, the Badgers feel confident, too.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}