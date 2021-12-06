Notre Dame coaches on the road: Key visit on deck with Billy Schrauth

Last Wednesday night, news broke that Marcus Freeman would become Notre Dame’s next head coach and that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees turned down an offer at LSU to remain at his post in South Bend.

The next morning, Rees and a few other Notre Dame assistant coaches made a trip to Fond du Lac (Wis.) to conduct a visit with St. Mary’s Springs class of 2022 offensive guard Billy Schrauth, a longtime Irish target.

And on Monday, Rees will be back in Wisconsin for another visit to see Schrauth during the NCAA’s contact period. Freeman and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden will make the trip as well as Notre Dame looks to close on the four-star prospect. This visit will take place after Freeman's introductory press conference as Notre Dame head coach, which begins at 2:00 p.m. ET.