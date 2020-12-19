 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Coaches Interview The 2021 Class
Notre Dame Coaches Interview The 2021 Class

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

The day after National Signing Day, the Notre Dame coaching staff posted on social media their quick chats with their new student-athletes. We have compiled all of them in one place.

Note: Khari Gee and Audric Estime do not have videos.

RELATED: Estime Reveals His Choice | Gee Flips To ND

----

