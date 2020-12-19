BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Coaches Interview The 2021 Class

Notre Dame Coaches Interview The 2021 Class
The day after National Signing Day, the Notre Dame coaching staff posted on social media their quick chats with their new student-athletes. We have compiled all of them in one place.
Note: Khari Gee and Audric Estime do not have videos.
RELATED: Estime Reveals His Choice | Gee Flips To ND
