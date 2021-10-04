Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly on starting QB: 'We know exactly who it is'

Brian Kelly knew he had to act quickly. The Notre Dame head coach said after Saturday's loss to Cincinnati he didn't want to constantly flip flop back and forth between quarterbacks Jack Coan and Drew Pyne. Coan, the graduate transfer from Wisconsin, has started all five games for No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1) this season. Pyne, a true sophomore, has played in each of the last two games in relief of Coan, who was injured two weeks ago against Wisconsin and benched for ineffectiveness against Cincinnati. Kelly has landed on a signal caller to stick with starting this Saturday at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network), but he's keeping that decision close to the vest. He wouldn't tell reporters who it is during his press conference Monday afternoon.

Kelly not disclosing the information to the media was due in part to not having told his team yet either. He said he was set to inform the the quarterback himself and the rest of the team who will start behind center for the Fighting Irish later Monday afternoon. "We're going to have one guy and we're going to let him know the reps are for him to be the starter and focus on one guy," Kelly said. "We just haven't gotten a chance to talk to that individual yet." He added, "We know exactly who it is." It's not too difficult to read between the lines. A week and a half ago, immediately after Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-13 and Coan couldn't finish the game because of his ankle injury, Kelly said this: "Jack Coan is our starter." He was definitive then. Now, not so much. A lot can change in 10 days. Pyne didn't need to do a whole lot against the Badgers. He threw one touchdown pass and let special teams and the Notre Dame defense do the heavy lifting in that win. Against Cincinnati, Pyne was asked to lead a 17-point comeback in the second half. And he nearly pulled it off; the Irish inched to within 17-13 midway through the fourth quarter after not scoring at all with Coan operating the offense in the first half. Kelly said he came to a conclusion on who should start at quarterback based on these parameters: "Who graded out well, who played well." The upper hand there had to go to the player who had one touchdown pass, no interceptions and 13 points accounted for and not the one who had zero touchdown passes, one interception and zero points accounted for, right?

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne attempts a pass against Cincinnati. (Chad Weaver/BGI)