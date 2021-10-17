Notre Dame climbs in AP top 25 poll
Notre Dame moved up one spot in the Associated Press top 25 during its off week.
The Irish (5-1) are the No. 13 team in the Oct. 17 AP rankings, up from No. 14. They stayed at No. 13 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. They also gained a win over a currently ranked opponent, with Purdue (4-2) moving in to the AP poll at 25 after defeating then-No. 2. Notre Dame beat the Boilermakers 27-13 on Sept. 18.
Cincinnati, the lone team to defeat Notre Dame this year, rose one spot to No. 2 after Iowa's loss. The Bearcats (6-0) beat UCF 56-21 this week.
Notre Dame begins its second half of the season Saturday vs. USC (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
AP Top 25
1. Georgia (7-0)
2. Cincinnati (6-0)
3. Oklahoma (7-0)
4. Alabama (6-1)
5. Ohio State (5-1)
6. Michigan (6-0)
7. Penn State (5-1)
8. Oklahoma State (6-0)
9. Michigan State (7-0)
10. Oregon (5-1)
11. Iowa (6-1)
12. Ole Miss (5-1)
13. Notre Dame (5-1)
14. Coastal Carolina (6-0)
15. Kentucky (6-1)
16. Wake Forest (6-0)
17. Texas A&M (5-2)
18. North Carolina State (5-1)
19. Auburn (5-2)
20. Baylor (6-1)
21. SMU (6-0)
22. San Diego State (6-0)
23. Pittsburgh (5-1)
24. UTSA (7-0)
25. Purdue (4-2)
