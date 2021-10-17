Notre Dame climbs in AP top 25 poll

Notre Dame moved up one spot in the Associated Press top 25 during its off week.

The Irish (5-1) are the No. 13 team in the Oct. 17 AP rankings, up from No. 14. They stayed at No. 13 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. They also gained a win over a currently ranked opponent, with Purdue (4-2) moving in to the AP poll at 25 after defeating then-No. 2. Notre Dame beat the Boilermakers 27-13 on Sept. 18.

Cincinnati, the lone team to defeat Notre Dame this year, rose one spot to No. 2 after Iowa's loss. The Bearcats (6-0) beat UCF 56-21 this week.

Notre Dame begins its second half of the season Saturday vs. USC (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).