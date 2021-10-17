 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football climbs to No. 13 in 2021 Week 7 AP top 25 poll
Notre Dame climbs in AP top 25 poll

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football head coach Brian Kelly.
Brian Kelly has Notre Dame (5-1) as a top-15 team in the rankings. (Chad Weaver/BGI)
Notre Dame moved up one spot in the Associated Press top 25 during its off week.

The Irish (5-1) are the No. 13 team in the Oct. 17 AP rankings, up from No. 14. They stayed at No. 13 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. They also gained a win over a currently ranked opponent, with Purdue (4-2) moving in to the AP poll at 25 after defeating then-No. 2. Notre Dame beat the Boilermakers 27-13 on Sept. 18.

Cincinnati, the lone team to defeat Notre Dame this year, rose one spot to No. 2 after Iowa's loss. The Bearcats (6-0) beat UCF 56-21 this week.

Notre Dame begins its second half of the season Saturday vs. USC (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (7-0)

2. Cincinnati (6-0)

3. Oklahoma (7-0)

4. Alabama (6-1)

5. Ohio State (5-1)

6. Michigan (6-0)

7. Penn State (5-1)

8. Oklahoma State (6-0)

9. Michigan State (7-0)

10. Oregon (5-1)

11. Iowa (6-1)

12. Ole Miss (5-1)

13. Notre Dame (5-1)

14. Coastal Carolina (6-0)

15. Kentucky (6-1)

16. Wake Forest (6-0)

17. Texas A&M (5-2)

18. North Carolina State (5-1)

19. Auburn (5-2)

20. Baylor (6-1)

21. SMU (6-0)

22. San Diego State (6-0)

23. Pittsburgh (5-1)

24. UTSA (7-0)

25. Purdue (4-2)

