Notre Dame-Clemson Countdown: 10 To 1
10 Straight ACC games won by Notre Dame, 5-0 last year and 5-0 so far this season. The most recent defeat was to Clemson (30-3) in the 2018 College Football Playoff. The Irish also happen to own the nation’s longest winning streak with 12.
A conquest of the Tigers ties it for the third-longest winning streak at the school since 1950, behind the school record 23 in 1988-89 and 17 from 1992-93.
9 Consecutive victories by Notre Dame in the month of November after going unbeaten in both 2018 (4-0) and 2019 (5-0). It is the longest such streak at the school since 10 from 1953-55 — and the Irish have not produced three straight unscathed Novembers since 1947-49 (it did have a tie with USC in 1948, but that was in December).
Amazingly, from 2013-17 under head coach Brian Kelly the Irish were only 9-12 in November.
8 Wins Notre Dame has in its history over the No. 1-ranked team since the start of the Associated Press poll in 1936 (8-15-1 overall). The eight are third all time, behind Alabama’s 10 and Miami’s nine, but the Fighting Irish have not had one since Nov. 13, 1993 versus Florida State.
7 Receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown recorded by All-American Clemson running back Travis Etienne last week in the 34-28 comeback win versus Boston College from 28-10.
Although the two-time ACC Player of the Year is the league’s all-time rushing leader, he’s averaged 15 yards on his 29 catches out of the backfield and has been a lethal weapon in that role. He is the premier weapon for the Tigers, and if he can be somewhat limited, the Irish have an excellent opportunity at victory.
6 Major defensive stats Notre Dame ranks among the top 5 in after six games among teams that have played at least three times this year: scoring defense (10.3, behind only Marshall’s 9.4), rush defense (93.7), pass efficiency defense (100.59), fewest yards allowed passing (173.5), total defense (267.2) and third-down conversion defense (24.4 percent).
This bodes well against a Clemson team that will have freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei making his first career start on the road.
5 This will be the fifth meeting in football between the two schools, with Clemson holding a 3-1 edge, winning the last three after Notre Dame won the first Nov. 12, 1977 in Death Valley with a dramatic comeback 21-17 victory en route to the national title.
If the Tigers win, they would join Georgia as the only two teams to be plus-3 in all-time wins over Notre Dame in the last 100 years.
4 Head coaches in history who have won their first three games against Notre Dame: Chicago’s Amos Alonzo Stagg (4-0 from 1893-1899), Northwestern’s Ara Parseghian (4-0 from 1959-62), Miami’s Jimmy Johnson (1984, 1985 and 1987) and Nick Saban (3-0 at Michigan State from 1997-99 and 1-0 at Alabama).
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney will attempt to become the fifth.
3 Ranking of the University of Michigan when Notre Dame defeated it 17-10 on Sept. 10, 2005 in Ann Arbor. Since then, the Fighting Irish have lost a school-record 11 straight to opponents ranked in the top 5. The longest previous streak had been eight.
2 This is Clemson’s second visit ever to Notre Dame Stadium. The Tigers won their first on Nov. 17, 1979 by a 16-10 count. They will attempt to become only the fourth team ever to start 2-0 in Notre Dame Stadium, joining USC (1931 and 1933), Michigan (1942 and 1978) and Missouri (1972 and 1978).
On Oct. 17, Louisville almost became the fourth before losing 12-7.
1 The Associated Press’ No. 1-ranked team enters Notre Dame Stadium for the ninth time, and the first since the 34-31 defeat to USC on Oct. 15, 2005. The Fighting Irish are 3-5 in these contests.
Each of the last four — 1988 Miami (a 31-30 win), 1993 Florida State (a 31-24 win), 2000 Nebraska (a 27-24 overtime defeat) and the aforementioned USC game — basically came down to the final play.
