A conquest of the Tigers ties it for the third-longest winning streak at the school since 1950, behind the school record 23 in 1988-89 and 17 from 1992-93.

10 Straight ACC games won by Notre Dame, 5-0 last year and 5-0 so far this season. The most recent defeat was to Clemson (30-3) in the 2018 College Football Playoff. The Irish also happen to own the nation’s longest winning streak with 12.

Amazingly, from 2013-17 under head coach Brian Kelly the Irish were only 9-12 in November.

9 Consecutive victories by Notre Dame in the month of November after going unbeaten in both 2018 (4-0) and 2019 (5-0). It is the longest such streak at the school since 10 from 1953-55 — and the Irish have not produced three straight unscathed Novembers since 1947-49 (it did have a tie with USC in 1948, but that was in December).

8 Wins Notre Dame has in its history over the No. 1-ranked team since the start of the Associated Press poll in 1936 (8-15-1 overall). The eight are third all time, behind Alabama’s 10 and Miami’s nine, but the Fighting Irish have not had one since Nov. 13, 1993 versus Florida State.





7 Receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown recorded by All-American Clemson running back Travis Etienne last week in the 34-28 comeback win versus Boston College from 28-10.

Although the two-time ACC Player of the Year is the league’s all-time rushing leader, he’s averaged 15 yards on his 29 catches out of the backfield and has been a lethal weapon in that role. He is the premier weapon for the Tigers, and if he can be somewhat limited, the Irish have an excellent opportunity at victory.





6 Major defensive stats Notre Dame ranks among the top 5 in after six games among teams that have played at least three times this year: scoring defense (10.3, behind only Marshall’s 9.4), rush defense (93.7), pass efficiency defense (100.59), fewest yards allowed passing (173.5), total defense (267.2) and third-down conversion defense (24.4 percent).

This bodes well against a Clemson team that will have freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei making his first career start on the road.





5 This will be the fifth meeting in football between the two schools, with Clemson holding a 3-1 edge, winning the last three after Notre Dame won the first Nov. 12, 1977 in Death Valley with a dramatic comeback 21-17 victory en route to the national title.

If the Tigers win, they would join Georgia as the only two teams to be plus-3 in all-time wins over Notre Dame in the last 100 years.





4 Head coaches in history who have won their first three games against Notre Dame: Chicago’s Amos Alonzo Stagg (4-0 from 1893-1899), Northwestern’s Ara Parseghian (4-0 from 1959-62), Miami’s Jimmy Johnson (1984, 1985 and 1987) and Nick Saban (3-0 at Michigan State from 1997-99 and 1-0 at Alabama).

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney will attempt to become the fifth.





3 Ranking of the University of Michigan when Notre Dame defeated it 17-10 on Sept. 10, 2005 in Ann Arbor. Since then, the Fighting Irish have lost a school-record 11 straight to opponents ranked in the top 5. The longest previous streak had been eight.