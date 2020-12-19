4 Times, per ESPN research, since the start of the Associated Press poll in 1936 that two teams ranked in the top 4 met during the regular season — and then again in a postseason contest when they were still ranked in the top 4. In each of the four, the losing team won the rematch by at least 21 points: • In 1959, No. 1 LSU defeated No. 3 Ole Miss at home, 7-3. Then in the Sugar Bowl, No. 2 Ole Miss whipped No. 3 LSU, 21-0.

Michael Mayer's five catches for 51 yards was one of the few bright spots for the Irish. (ACC Communications)

• In 1996, No. 1 Florida lost to No. 2 Florida State, 24-21. In the Sugar Bowl, the No. 3-ranked Gators then captured their first national title with a 52-20 demolition of the No. 1-ranked Seminoles. • In 2011, No. 1 LSU won at No. 2 Alabama, 9-6 in overtime. Then in the BCS Championship in New Orleans (and eerily similar to 1959), the top-ranked Tigers this time lost to the No. 2 Crimson Tide, 21-0. • In 2020, the 47-40 double-overtime win by Notre Dame on Nov. 7 was countered by a 34-10 drubbing from the Tigers.



6 Consecutive appearances in the ACC Championship by Clemson, and it has won each versus a different opponent: North Carolina (45-37 in 2015), Virginia Tech (42-35 in 2016), Miami (38-3 in 2017), Pitt (42-10 in 2018), Virginia (62-17 in 2019) and now Notre Dame. Each of the last four have been held in Charlotte, where the Tigers have out-scored their foes by an average of 44-10, with the Fighting Irish coming the closest in a "mere" 24-point loss.

13.0 Points averaged by Notre Dame in its seven defeats over the past four years while producing a glittering 43-7 mark. In not one of those games did they score more than 20, continuing a pattern of the offense especially playing below par in losses.

16 Victories in a row by Notre Dame snapped in the defeat. In the 71 years since 1949, that is the third longest winning streak by the program, behind the school record 23 in 1988-89 and 17 in 1992-93.In a fourth-place tie with 13 apiece are 1973-74 and 2017-2018.

44 Net yards rushing by Notre Dame, including six sacks of quarterback Ian Book. That was the lowest output on the ground in a game since the 42-14 defeat to Alabama in the 2013 BCS Championship in which the Irish totaled 32 yards on 19 carries. Also coming close were 55 yards in the 20-19 loss to Georgia in 2017, last year’s 45-14 defeat at Michigan in which only 47 yards were gained rushing, and last season again with 46 yards in the 23-17 setback at Georgia.

92 Receiving yards by Notre Dame tight ends, freshman Michael Mayer (51 on five catches) and junior Tommy Tremble (41 on two grabs). The 92 yards by the duo were the second-highest output in a game this season, behind only the 99 yards on eight receptions they had in the first meeting with Clemson.