Notre Dame, Clark Lea Pursuing 2021 Safety Jaden Slocum
Alpharetta (Ga.) High class of 2021 safety Jaden Slocum added offers from Maryland and Louisville in January and had a ton of coaches come through his school.
He even had coaches fly to his school. Georgia and Georgia Tech landed helicopters at Alpharetta during the January contact period.
The month of February is a dead period, but when March rolls around, the 6-2, 185-pounder plans to visit Stanford. Getting out to visit schools in the spring can be tough for Slocum as he juggles track, offseason football work and his academic schedule.
Education is very important to Slocum. It seems likely that the school he ends up attending will be a high academic institution.
He recently visited Wake Forest and enjoyed what the Demon Deacons had to offer.
"It was really fun," he said of that visit. "I thought it was cool. I really like the coaching staff. It was just great in general."
Notre Dame is another high academic school that has an offer on the table for the nation's No. 16 safety and No. 28 prospect in Georgia per Rivals. Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea visited his school in January but wasn't able to bump into Slocum, who was taking a test when Lea came by.
