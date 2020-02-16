Alpharetta (Ga.) High class of 2021 safety Jaden Slocum added offers from Maryland and Louisville in January and had a ton of coaches come through his school.

He even had coaches fly to his school. Georgia and Georgia Tech landed helicopters at Alpharetta during the January contact period.

The month of February is a dead period, but when March rolls around, the 6-2, 185-pounder plans to visit Stanford. Getting out to visit schools in the spring can be tough for Slocum as he juggles track, offseason football work and his academic schedule.