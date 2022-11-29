Notre Dame CB Cam Hart announces return for fifth season
Cornerback Cam Hart won't be able to finish his senior season on the field for Notre Dame, but the Irish will have him back for the 2023 season.
Hart announced his decision Tuesday night on social media.
The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Hart injured his left shoulder in the final home game of the season against Boston College. Before that game, Hart took part in the Senior Day ceremony, which indicated he was considering leaving the program after this season.
However, the Irish will be happy to bring back the experienced cornerback for another season. Hart played in 11 and started 10 games for the Irish this season after starting 10 games as a junior.
Hart increased his career tackle total to 70 this season with seven tackles for a loss. He's broken up 13 passes in his career and both of his interceptions came against Wisconsin in 2021.
Hart will return alongside starting freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison next season. Fifth-year cornerback TaRiq Bracy won't be eligible return. Junior cornerback Clarence Lewis, who has played in all 37 games in his first three seasons at Notre Dame, can return for the Irish as well.
