Cornerback Cam Hart won't be able to finish his senior season on the field for Notre Dame, but the Irish will have him back for the 2023 season. Hart announced his decision Tuesday night on social media. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Hart injured his left shoulder in the final home game of the season against Boston College. Before that game, Hart took part in the Senior Day ceremony, which indicated he was considering leaving the program after this season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNwUUZNUGFZd2IiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zcFFGTVBhWXdiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEMuIEhhcnQg KEBDYW1IYXJ0XykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW1I YXJ0Xy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5Nzc1MzkwMTU4MzA3MzI4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK