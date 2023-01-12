The 2022 FWAA All-America team includes 20 true freshmen and 12 redshirt freshman and is comprised of 14 offensive players, 14 defensive players and four special teams players.

On Thursday, the Football Writers Association of America named Morrison to its Freshman All-America team. Morrison extended Notre Dame's streak to four consecutives seasons with FWAA Freshman All-Americans. He followed safety Kyle Hamilton (2019), running back Kyren Williams (2020) and offensive tackle Joe Alt (2021).

The 6-foot, 179-pound Morrison led the Irish with six interceptions in 2022. Only two FBS players intercepted more passes than Morrison last season and they both finished with seven: Buffalo junior safety Marcus Fuqua and Middle Tennessee redshirt junior cornerback Decorian Patterson.

Morrison totaled 33 tackles, four pass breakups and one tackle for a loss in 13 games with nine starts. He came to Notre Dame rated as a four-star recruit out of Phoenix Brophy Prep. Rivals ranked him as the No. 30 cornerback in the 2022 class — the highest ranking he received from major recruiting networks.

Most Freshman All-America teams have recognized Morrison including those from Pro Football Focus, College Football News, ESPN, The Athletic and more.

Morrison became the 10th Notre Dame player to make the FWAA Freshman All-America team since its inception in 2001. Prior to the current streak, the previous honorees included offensive tackle Sam Young (2006), defensive tackle Ian Williams (2007), defensive end Aaron Lynch (2011), cornerback KeiVarae Russell (2012), linebacker Nyles Morgan (2014) and kicker Justin Yoon (2019).