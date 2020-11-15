On Boston College’s first running play, Travis Levy burst through for 22 yards (much like Clemson's Travis Etienne going for 10 on his first attempt a week earlier). After that, the Eagles gained just 63 more yards rushing, with a 17-yard burst by quarterback Phil Jurkovec off a zone read the lone highlight.

A 16-yard loss on an errant snap that resulted in a lost fumble skewed the data some, but this was an overall mismatch statistically with the Irish run defense ranking among top five nationally and the Boston College running game not even in the top 100.

Advantage: Notre Dame