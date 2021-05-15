Notre Dame Basketball Signees Move In Final 2021 Rivals150 Rankings

The final 2021 Rivals150 ranking update gave Notre Dame a pair of top-125 players. Notre Dame signee J.R. Konieczny rose three spots in the rankings to No. 124 overall, capping a steady rise since last spring. The 6-7, 195-pound three-star wing from South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph is the nation’s No. 28 small forward. Last June, Konieczny was ranked 138th. He was not ranked when he chose Notre Dame in August 2019. He debuted in the Rivals150 at No. 132 in January 2020.

Notre Dame signee JR Konieczny moved up to No. 124 in the final 2021 Rivals150. (GoldandBlack.com)

The Irish’s other 2021 signee took a small drop. Guard Blake Wesley, a four-star recruit from South Bend’s Riley High School, is the No. 100 overall player, down eight spots from the last ranking update. The 6-5, 180-pound Wesley is the No. 27 recruit at his position. Konieczny and Wesley will arrive at Notre Dame this summer after successful and accolade-filled senior years. They were two of 14 players selected to the Indiana All-Star team, and each was a second-team AP All-State selection. Both also ed their high school teams deep into to the Indiana Boys Basketball State Tournament as seniors. Wesley had 16 points to lead Riley to a Class 4A sectional title with a 47-43 win March 7 over South Bend Adams. His team’s season ended with a 4A regional championship loss a week later.