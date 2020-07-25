Notre Dame Basketball Sends Out New 2022 Offers
Mike Brey and Notre Dame's staff extended four offers to 2022 recruits Friday.
Three of them went to wings and forwards, and the other to a top-10 player in the class. The Irish have now offered seven 2022 players.
Here's a quick rundown of each new target.
Guard Jaden Bradley
Bradley, the No. 7 player in the class, is the first point guard offer for Notre Dame in 2022. He's a 6-3, 170-pound North Carolina native who now plays for IMG Academy in Florida.
Other offers: Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, N.C. State, Pitt, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech
Forward Isaac Traudt
Traudt, from Grand Island (Neb.) High, is the No. 117 player in the class and a 6-9, 200-pound forward.
Other offers: Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Wyoming
Forward Kyle Filipowski
Filipowski heard from Brey himself on June 15, the first day coaches could directly contact 2022 players. He's a 6-9, 215-pound forward from Wilbraham and Monson Academy (Mass.) and a three-star prospect. He does not have a national ranking, but has garnered 11 high-major offers since June 15.
Other offers: Boston College, UConn, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Providence, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Xavier
Forward Ben Middlebrooks
Brey called Middlebrooks on June 15 as well, and the three-star from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Westminster Academy earned a seemingly inevitable offer. The 6-10, 215-pound Middlebrooks is the No. 104 player nationally.
Other offers: Auburn, Florida, Iowa State, LSU, Maryland, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.