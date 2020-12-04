Alterations to Notre Dame basketball’s original 2020-21 schedule are becoming a near-daily occurrence. The latest is the insertion of a Sunday night home game against Detroit Mercy, the third opponent scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 4-6 since the revised non-conference slate was released in November. It's also the third date set for the home opener. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion. Broadcast information has not been announced.

Head coach Mike Brey has made plenty of alterations to Notre Dame’s early season schedule. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

The Irish were originally going to host Tennessee Friday night, but the game was wiped out due to Tennessee’s positive COVID-19 tests. Purdue Fort Wayne was added as a Saturday matinee after Mike Brey’s call on Twitter for a replacement opponent, but the Mastodons had COVID-19 cases arise and paused all activities, canceling the game about 48 hours after it was announced. Notre Dame (0-1) has not played since an 80-70 loss at then-No. 13 Michigan State on Nov. 28. The Irish would go eight days between games if they can play Sunday. A Dec. 2 game against Western Michigan — the original home opener — was canceled due to the Broncos’ roster limitations.