Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting: Notes, Tidbits On 2022 Targets

Notre Dame basketball has seven seniors on its roster. Only one, Yale grad transfer Paul Atkinson Jr., is out of eligibility after this season, but it's possible the Irish see many of them depart after 2021-22 and set up a chance to sign a large 2022 class.

Head coach Mike Brey sees the numbers as fluid, but understands it'll be a bigger haul.

“It gets to be interesting," Brey said. "We certainly have to sign – it’ll be a bigger class, whether it’s all high school kids and some portal guys."

Notre Dame spent July watching its 2022 targets (and one commitment) during the three live evaluation periods, which are now over. Here are some notes and nuggets on a few 2022 Irish targets.

Click here to read this update.