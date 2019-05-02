Basketball recruiting for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is heating up in the class of 2020. Blue & Gold Illustrated runs down the targets you need to know.

The Skinny: Terrance Williams will be officially visiting Notre Dame this weekend. The Fighting Irish offered him last week, and the Irish quickly scheduled a trip to get the four-star small forward on campus. This will be his third known official visit, as he previously took trips to Stanford and Virginia in the fall of 2018. Cincinnati, Georgetown, and South Carolina are also involved for the nation's No. 98 player.

Rivals.com's basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans wrote the following about Williams in March: "The Rivals150 junior has been a talked about name throughout the years out of the nation’s capital and while I was beginning to sour on his potential, Williams showed some major developments. He put his team on his back Thursday evening, finishing with 23 points off of 13 shots from the floor, displaying a vast array of scoring abilities and toughness."

Williams Highlights