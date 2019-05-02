Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting: New Targets Emerging
Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Notre Dame t-shirt!
Basketball recruiting for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is heating up in the class of 2020. Blue & Gold Illustrated runs down the targets you need to know.
The Skinny: Terrance Williams will be officially visiting Notre Dame this weekend. The Fighting Irish offered him last week, and the Irish quickly scheduled a trip to get the four-star small forward on campus. This will be his third known official visit, as he previously took trips to Stanford and Virginia in the fall of 2018. Cincinnati, Georgetown, and South Carolina are also involved for the nation's No. 98 player.
Rivals.com's basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans wrote the following about Williams in March: "The Rivals150 junior has been a talked about name throughout the years out of the nation’s capital and while I was beginning to sour on his potential, Williams showed some major developments. He put his team on his back Thursday evening, finishing with 23 points off of 13 shots from the floor, displaying a vast array of scoring abilities and toughness."
The Skinny: Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey went to see Donovan Johnson on Wednesday, and the three-star small forward from Coraopolis, Pa. landed an offer from the Fighting Irish. Rivals.com ranks Johnson as the No. 124 overall recruit in the counry and the No. 35 small forward. Johnson holds several offers, with Arizona, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Xavier being the most notable.
Evans wrote the following about Johnson on Wednesday: "Cam Johnson, slated to be picked somewhere toward the latter portion of the first round in June’s NBA Draft, was a late bloomer who fielded just one other offer before accepting the chance to play at Pitt five years ago. His brother, Donovan, a member of the 2020 class, kicked things off on a high note on Friday and ended the weekend with an Ohio State offer. He is a lefty wing who can shoot, pass and sports major instincts as he is trending upward and is far from being a finished product."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news