After a combined 51 years as basketball head coaches at Notre Dame, Mike Brey (19 seasons) and Muffet McGraw (32) understand where their programs rank in the Fighting Irish athletic hierarchy.

Football will always remain king, even after a 4-8 record in 2016 while men’s basketball was coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances to go with an ACC championship, and the women were building toward the 2018 national title and a seventh Final Four appearance in nine years.

However, this month’s official dedication of the long-awaited, state-of-the-art 77,000-square-foot Rolfs Athletics Hall for both teams has served as the ultimate reward and validation of jobs well done and commitment to future excellence.

“It’s almost like taking a new coaching job being in here now,” said Brey while meeting with local media during the first tour of the facility.

“We started talking about it in 2000 — and 18 years (or 19) later here we are,” said a beaming McGraw, whose national runner-up team barely practiced there this past season. McGraw is still not fully settled into her office yet.

“I think they were kind of overwhelmed initially,” said McGraw of her team’s initial trip through Rolfs.

It was in 2000 that former director of athletics Kevin White (2000-08) made an immense commitment toward upgrading athletic facilities everywhere on campus. It was the same year Brey took over as head coach and McGraw was on the cusp of her first national title in 2001.

But when 9-11 occurred in 2001, some tightening of purse strings resulted. The Guglielmino Athletics Complex for football, which opened in 2005, was the foremost priority on the athletic side, and numerous other facilities, including the Compton Family Ice Arena for hockey, were underwritten by donors. The compromise with basketball was to upgrade the locker rooms and the seating while adding amenities such as a video board to Purcell Pavilion in the Joyce Center.

“They went ‘slow burn’ on me with the arena,” chuckled Brey.

Shortly after current director of athletics Jack Swarbrick took the helm in the summer of 2008, he took a tour with Brey, McGraw and deputy athletics director Missy Conboy to new practice facilities at Kentucky, Georgia and South Florida to at least formulate blue prints for the future — but first the $400-plus-million Campus Crossroad for Notre Dame Stadium had to be completed.

“I certainly understand where I coach because that monstrosity over there (pointing to the football stadium) had to be finished first — and I get that,” Brey said. “But we’re where we need to be now, especially in the league we’re in.”

During Notre Dame’s time in the Big East that lasted until the 2012-13 season, Brey said top-of-the-line facilities were not really much of an issue because other schools such as Providence, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Rutgers, DePaul et al weren’t much better, or even worse.

He even chuckled recalling how Mississippi State transfer Ben Hansbrough, who would be the 2011 Big East Player of the Year, was awed during his recruiting trip to Notre Dame with “The Pit” in the Joyce Center as a practice facility where he could shoot around any time.

In the ACC, though, it’s a different world.

“The league we signed up for six years ago has got all the ammunition — we’re there with them now, there’s no question,” Brey said.





One-Stop Shopping

The perfectly bisected facility with the men’s side on the left of the main entrance and the women’s on the right is now “one-stop shopping” exclusively for basketball. No more scheduling around summer camps or American Youth On Parade baton twirling competitions for sharing court time.

Rolfs now does not require players to do weight training in one area, getting food elsewhere, receiving health treatment in a third …

The 4,100 square feet in the weight room more than doubles the 1,900 at the Joyce Center. The workouts used to held at Compton with its more updated weight-training equipment.