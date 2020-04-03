Notre Dame has landed a third member of its 2020 recruiting class. The Irish received a commitment from Miami Gulliver Prep 2020 wing Tony Sanders Jr., he announced on Instagram Friday. Sanders is Notre Dame’s first addition this spring. He picked up the offer on Tuesday. The 6-7, 175-pound Sanders also holds high-major offers from Florida State, Xavier, Dayton, South Carolina, Georgia and Georgia Tech. He did not sign in November, even though most of those offers had already been extended. His most recent visit was to Dayton in February.

Miami Gulliver Prep wing Tony Sanders Jr. is Notre Dame’s third commitment in its 2020 class. (Rivals)

Notre Dame’s recruiting board for filling out the 2020-21 roster had consisted of transfer targets until the coaching staff decided in the last few days that it would look at taking a high school player if they liked the fit. Notre Dame assistant Ryan Humphrey has seen him play in person multiple times, a source said, and handled most of the work in the recruitment. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA’s imposed dead period that runs through May 31, though, Sanders wouldn’t have been able to visit Notre Dame or any other suitor anytime soon. That did not prevent him from jumping at the chance to play for Notre Dame. He committed without having visited.

Sanders played AAU for adidas-sponsored Game Elite, where he was teammates with five-star North Carolina signee Walker Kessler and North Carolina State-bound center Ebenezer Dowuona. His AAU coach, Russell Powell, touted his versatility. “Everything he does, he does at 100 percent. He can defend multiple positions, score the ball at all three levels,” Powell said. “You talk about a guy who can really guard one through four on a lot of occasions. Offensively, with him being so tall and long, I think he creates a lot of mismatches wherever you plan to use him.”