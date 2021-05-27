Notre Dame Basketball Formally Adds Anthony Solomon To Coaching Staff
Anthony Solomon’s third stint at Notre Dame is officially underway.
The program formally announced Solomon’s hiring Thursday in a release. As initially widely reported in early May, Solomon will serve as Mike Brey’s associate head coach.
“As our program considered what staff changes we needed to reach the level of our expectations, I reached out to Coach Solomon as a logical starting point,” Brey said. “He was a key member of our staff for our most sustained period of excellence. It is the right time for him to return and help push us to even greater heights.”
Solomon, 56, returns after two prior periods on Brey’s coaching staff, the most recent from 2008-16. Since leaving, he spent one season an assistant at Georgetown and was Dayton’s associate head coach from 2017-21.
Solomon was also part of Brey’s initial Notre Dame staff in 2000. He stayed with the Irish until 2003 before leaving to become the head coach at St. Bonaventure, a post he held until 2007. He spent one year as a Dayton assistant before returning to Notre Dame for the second time.
“Some of my greatest experiences and memories have taken place at Notre Dame with Mike,” Solomon said. “I treasure March competition and over the years we have experienced some great successes consistently together. The Notre Dame community and the surrounding area have been great for me and my family.
“My enthusiasm to return is as high as ever. The immediate focus is to grow our habits and establish an identity where needed that will position us for consistent success collectively and individually.”
Notre Dame reached the NCAA tournament nine times in Solomon’s 11 combined years as an assistant. The Irish reached three Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights, won the 2015 ACC tournament and claimed a Big East division title in that span.
Solomon fills the spot vacated by Scott Martin, who was bumped from development and recruiting coordinator to interim assistant coach for the 2020-21 season. Martin replaced Ryan Ayers, who left suddenly in September and was charged in January with voyeurism and domestic battery.
Reaction
• Ryan Humphrey, Notre Dame assistant coach and former player (2000-02): “Having Coach Solomon back at Notre Dame is exciting — he coached me when I was here as a player. I learned a lot from him then and I am eager to work with him now as a fellow coach.
"Our staff has done a lot of great work to develop our roster of young men both on and off the court and I know that Coach Solomon will continue to add to what we are aiming to achieve.”
• Jordan Cornette, Notre Dame forward (2001-05), school's all-time leading shot blocker and current ACC Network analyst: “Coach Slo has been on the Irish sidelines for all the peak moments during Coach Brey’s magical runs at Notre Dame. The Sweet 16, ACC title and two Elite Eights. That is no coincidence. His return is major.
"He demands accountability, he develops guys, and Slo has an uncanny ability to establish a trust between player and coach. With a renewed sense of toughness and refined brand of ball, expect a return to meaningful March basketball for Irish hoops with Coach Solomon coming home.”
• Jerian Grant, Notre Dame guard (2011-15) and first-round draft pick: “Coach Slo became a second father to me during my time at Notre Dame. Not only did he help me turn into a better basketball player, but he helped me become a better man on and off the court.”
• Demetrius Jackson, Notre Dame guard (2013-16) and second-round draft pick: “‘Spread your wings!’ Coach Slo taught us all that we could fly. He challenged us to new heights academically and athletically because he saw the greatness within us all even before we saw it in ourselves. He is the embodiment of passion, purpose and poise. His mission is to help young people set and reach their goals. Welcome home, Coach. Not done yet!”
• Pat Connaughton, Notre Dame guard (2011-15) and second-round draft pick: “Coach Slo was someone who had a tremendous influence on my basketball career both on and off the court. I’m excited for Coach to be able to make his mark on the future players within the Notre Dame program at an age when it is not only important to develop skills on the court but work ethic and mental toughness off the court.”
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.