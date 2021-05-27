Notre Dame Basketball Formally Adds Anthony Solomon To Coaching Staff

Anthony Solomon’s third stint at Notre Dame is officially underway. The program formally announced Solomon’s hiring Thursday in a release. As initially widely reported in early May, Solomon will serve as Mike Brey’s associate head coach. “As our program considered what staff changes we needed to reach the level of our expectations, I reached out to Coach Solomon as a logical starting point,” Brey said. “He was a key member of our staff for our most sustained period of excellence. It is the right time for him to return and help push us to even greater heights.”

Anthony Solomon has served on Mike Brey's Notre Dame staff twice before. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Solomon, 56, returns after two prior periods on Brey’s coaching staff, the most recent from 2008-16. Since leaving, he spent one season an assistant at Georgetown and was Dayton’s associate head coach from 2017-21. Solomon was also part of Brey’s initial Notre Dame staff in 2000. He stayed with the Irish until 2003 before leaving to become the head coach at St. Bonaventure, a post he held until 2007. He spent one year as a Dayton assistant before returning to Notre Dame for the second time. “Some of my greatest experiences and memories have taken place at Notre Dame with Mike,” Solomon said. “I treasure March competition and over the years we have experienced some great successes consistently together. The Notre Dame community and the surrounding area have been great for me and my family. “My enthusiasm to return is as high as ever. The immediate focus is to grow our habits and establish an identity where needed that will position us for consistent success collectively and individually.”

Notre Dame reached the NCAA tournament nine times in Solomon’s 11 combined years as an assistant. The Irish reached three Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights, won the 2015 ACC tournament and claimed a Big East division title in that span. Solomon fills the spot vacated by Scott Martin, who was bumped from development and recruiting coordinator to interim assistant coach for the 2020-21 season. Martin replaced Ryan Ayers, who left suddenly in September and was charged in January with voyeurism and domestic battery.

