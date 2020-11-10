 Notre Dame Men's Basketball, At Last, Has Its Full Schedule, And Duke Is The ACC Opener
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 09:33:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Notre Dame Basketball, At Last, Has Its Full Schedule. The Start Is A Doozy

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Mike Brey tried to warn us.

In his first preseason Zoom call with reporters, the Notre Dame basketball head coach dropped a hint about an arduous start to ACC play thrown right into the middle of an already taxing non-conference slate.

“When you see the two league games that will plug in tomorrow,” Brey teased, “you’ll know I’ve lost my mind completely.”

Prentiss Hubb and Notre Dame will be tested early and often this season.
The assumption was they’d be hard games. But not this hard.

Notre Dame’s first ACC game is Dec. 16 at home against none other than Duke, the preseason No. 3 team in the KenPom rankings. Six days later, it travels to Syracuse. After a week-long Christmas break, conference games resume with Virginia Dec. 29, KenPom’s preseason No. 16 team.

Three top-30 KenPom opponents. Two AP top 10 opponents (Virginia fourth, Duke ninth). All thrown into an early-season schedule that includes six non-conference games, all but one of them against Power Five teams in the KenPom top 20. Seven of the Irish’s first nine games are against teams in KenPom’s top 20. The Irish have lost six straight meetings with Duke and four in a row against Virginia.

Brey just might have lost his mind. Maybe a month in, he’ll think so too. But right now, he’s as excited as can be. The season is less than three weeks away. And the schedule release, albeit two-plus months later than normal, is the sign that games are finally imminent after an offseason filled with uncertainty.

“You don’t throw these kinds of games on the board non-league unless you think you have a group you can have some fun with,” Brey said. “We wouldn’t schedule like this unless you saw at the end of last year, the second half of last year, the lightbulb go on for some of our young players, especially our junior class.”

Following the home game with Virginia, Notre Dame gets into the full ACC schedule in 2021 with a Jan. 2 road game at Pitt. The Irish will play one non-conference game in the middle of it, a Jan. 18 visit to Howard, which is coached by former Brey player and assistant Kenny Blakeney. Ex-Irish guard Eric Atkins is also an assistant.

The season begins Nov. 28 at Michigan State. Non-league games against Tennessee (home, Dec. 4), Ohio State (home, Dec. 8), Kentucky (road, Dec. 12) and Purdue (neutral, Dec. 19) are the other early challenges.

“My feeling was to really go for it and schedule big, exciting games for our kids because I don’t know what is going to happen the rest of the winter after the first of the year,” Brey said.

What’s notably missing is a buffer or extra week to make up games postponed due to COVID-19. The regular season ends March 6. The ACC tournament begins March 9 in Washington, D.C. Brey is operating under the assumption there will be games canceled and just hopes to play as many of the 27 as possible.

Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date. Fan attendance policies at Purcell Pavilion have not been announced. Notre Dame’s fall semester ends Nov. 20. The spring semester starts Feb. 3.

Notre Dame Basketball Schedule

Nov. 28: at Michigan State

Dec. 2: Western Michigan

Dec. 4: Tennessee

Dec. 8: Ohio State

Dec. 12: at Kentucky

Dec. 16: Duke

Dec. 19: vs. Purdue (Indianapolis)

Dec. 22: at Syracuse

Dec. 29-30: Virginia

Jan. 2: at Pitt

Jan. 5-6: Georgia Tech

Jan. 10: at Virginia Tech

Jan. 12-13: at Virginia

Jan. 16: Boston College

Jan. 18: at Howard

Jan. 25: Miami

Jan. 26-27: Virginia Tech

Jan. 30: at North Carolina

Feb. 2-3: Wake Forest

Feb. 6: at Georgia Tech

Feb. 9-10: at Duke

Feb. 14: at Miami

Feb. 16-17: Clemson

Feb. 23-24: at Louisville

Feb. 27: at Boston College

March 2-3: North Carolina State

March 6: Florida State

March 9-13: ACC tournament (Washington, D.C.)

