Like most other events, Notre Dame's annual basketball awards banquet was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The awards themselves did not go away, though.

Notre Dame held a virtual unveiling of its postseason honors on Twitter Thursday night, with Mike Brey beginning it with a video filmed from his porch.

"We're having to do some things a little differently this year," Brey said. "We would have loved to do this at the Rolfs Athletic Center...but we're going do to that next year. We did something to honor our seniors. Our evening with Notre Dame basketball has always been about our seniors."