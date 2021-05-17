Notre Dame Baseball Wins ACC Atlantic Division, Moves Up To No. 3 In Top 25

On a weekend when the Notre Dame baseball team didn’t even play, its magical season added some shine. Because of losses by No. 15 Louisville and No. 17 Florida State last weekend, the Irish (26-10, 22-10 ACC) secured the ACC Atlantic Division championship by default, one week before their regular season even ends. They also moved up to No. 3 in Baseball America’s latest top 25. This marks the first time since joining the ACC in 2014 that the Irish claimed a division title. It is also the first time since 2006 as a member of the Big East that Notre Dame won a regular-season league championship.

Though idle this past weekend, Notre Dame still leads the ACC with 22 conference wins, which are the most for the program in a league season since it recorded 22 Big East victories in 2001. The ACC Atlantic title means Notre Dame has already secured a top-two seed in the upcoming ACC Championship May 25-30 in Charlotte. Georgia Tech will likely hold onto first place in the Coastal Division and join Notre Dame as the other top-two seed in the ACC Tournament. The Irish won two out of three games against the Yellow Jackets last month. The Irish wrap up their regular season this Thursday-Saturday with a three-game series against Virginia Tech (27-20, 16-17 ACC) in Blacksburg, Va. In a dramatic turnaround the last two seasons under head coach Link Jarrett, Notre Dame has won nine of its 10 ACC three-game series this season, with two three-game sweeps.