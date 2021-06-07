Notre Dame Baseball Will Face Mississippi State In Super Regional

Notre Dame baseball has to go through StarkVegas to get to Omaha. The No. 10 seed Irish (33-11) will play No. 7 Mississippi State in a best-of-three super regional series, beginning Friday. The Bulldogs (44-15) won the Starkville regional Monday by defeating Campbell 6-5 in the title game. The winner heads to the College World Series, which begins June 19.

John Michael Bertrand and No. 10 seed Notre Dame play No. 7 Mississippi State in the super regional. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Both teams went 3-0 in their respective regionals. Notre Dame outscored its opponents 50-5 and hit 15 home runs en route to its first regional title since 2002. The Irish defeated Central Michigan 10-0 Friday to open the NCAA tournament, dusted UConn 26-3 Saturday and beat the Chippewas again Sunday 14-2 in the final. "That's us clicking on all cylinders," Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett said. "How often can you do that three days in a row? It's rare in our sport and those are championship teams. Each one of those teams in this tournament knows what they're doing. Well-coached, has a personality, good personnel, they're in for a reason.” The 26 runs scored Saturday were the most in team history in an NCAA tournament game. First baseman Niko Kavadas, a first-team All-ACC selection, was the regional’s most outstanding player. He went 6-for-10 with six home runs, 13 RBI and six walks. Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s three starting pitchers combined to throw 24 innings and allowed just four runs. Mississippi State defeated Samford 8-4 in its tournament opener and beat VCU 16-4 Saturday. Monday’s win clinched the program’s fifth straight super regional appearance.