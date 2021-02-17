A blanket of snow, more than a foot thick, covers surfaces throughout the greater South Bend area, including Notre Dame Stadium. Such conditions are suitable for hitting the slopes or even an outdoor hockey match. Yet baseball season, America’s summer pastime, is fast approaching. On Wednesday and Thursday, pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training locations in Florida and Arizona for all but two Major League franchises. By Friday, Notre Dame Baseball will open its 2021 season in Baton Rouge, La.

Over the course of the weekend, head coach Link Jarrett and his squad will participate in a three-game tournament at LSU's Alex Box Stadium, starting with Louisiana Tech at Noon ET on Friday. On Saturday, the Fighting Irish will face the Tigers and former Notre Dame head coach Paul Mainieri at 5 p.m. This matchup will be televised on SEC Network +. The Irish will then finish up the weekend against Air Force on Sunday at Noon. Jarrett is in his second year at the helm of the Fighting Irish baseball program. The COVID-19 Pandemic cut his inaugural season short in 2020, as Notre Dame played just 13 games last spring. The team had to turn the bus around after arriving in Louisville for a three-game, ACC series against the Cardinals. The Irish were 11-2 at the time, tied for the program's best season start this century. “Momentum rides on your ability to play consistently within the talent that you have and I expect that to continue,” Jarrett said. “I'm excited that we have a lot of our guys back. I'm very fortunate to have gotten the foundation of what we're doing in place last year. From a coaching staff standpoint, it's getting to know what each player needs to try to continue to develop and improve.” After the opening weekend in Baton Rouge, Notre Dame will jump right into conference play, with back-to-back-to-back weekends on the road against No. 16 Wake Forest, Clemson and No. 17 Virginia.

The 2021 schedule is 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄!!



The Irish open the 2021 slate this weekend in Baton Rouge against Louisiana Tech, LSU and Air Force!!



🚨 Home attendance policy for the spring has still not been determined 🚨



FULL SCHEDULE ➡️ https://t.co/fdHeQMEXAF#GoIrish x #Rally pic.twitter.com/FfwPbvuwTh — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 16, 2021

On Friday, March 19, Jarrett will host his first game at Notre Dame's Frank Eck Baseball Stadium, when the Fighting Irish host the Duke Blue Devils for a three-game weekend series. "The one thing I missed was playing at home, and getting the flow of the timeline at home, and how you go through your day for home games," Jarrett said. "It doesn't feel like this is my first year there's so much more familiarity with everything going on around me right now. Thank goodness this happened, [the COVID-19 Pandemic], this year and not last year." Notre Dame's conference slate will air on ACC Network Extra or the ACC Network. In total, Notre Dame will play in 12 ACC series, with six of those opponents ranked in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25. The conference also includes significant postseason experience, with much of the ACC having competed in the College World Series in the last decade.