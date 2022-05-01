Notre Dame baseball rallies to take series with Boston College

Jared Miller blasted a grand slam to highlight an 11-run sixth inning as No. 13 Notre Dame rallied past visiting Boston College, 16-10, Sunday at Frank Eck Stadium to take the ACC baseball series, two games to one. Ryan Cole added an inside-the-park two-run homer in the inning and Jack Zyska also homered in the sixth as the Irish (28-10, 13-8 ACC) answered Boston College’s six-run spot in the top of the sixth to move back in front, 16-8. Miller, Cole and Zyska all totaled four RBIs on the day, while Carter Putz drove in three. Zack Prajzner and Jack Brannigan each had three hits. Brannigan pitched the final three innings, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six. The Eagles (17-28, 4-20) committed four errors, which led to five unearned Irish runs. Notre Dame canceled a three-game series next weekend at William & Mary, and now has a nine-day hiatus for exams before returning to action May 10 at home against Michigan State. BOX SCORE

Zach Prajzner’s first career grand slam capped an eight-run first inning as No. 13 Notre Dame cruised past visiting Boston College, 11-5, Saturday at Frank Eck Stadium in an ACC baseball game. Jack Brannigan also homered and went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Alex Rao (2-1) got the pitching win in relief, giving up a run on two hits and a walk over 3 ⅔ innings. Boston College blasted three home runs, including two in a four-run fourth that chased Irish starter Austin Temple. BOX SCORE



