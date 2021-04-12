In a hard-fought ACC battle against No. 15 Georgia Tech (15-12, 12-9 ACC) over the weekend, Notre Dame (15-6, 14-5) won the first two games of the series with a 10-9 comeback victory on Friday and a dominant 7-0 triumph on Saturday. The Irish, however, lost 4-2 in the series finale on Sunday, recording just seven hits and leaving six runners on base. After the loss on Sunday, head coach Link Jarrett noticed how frustrated his players were despite winning a series over a top-15 conference opponent. Jarrett welcomed such a reaction, especially since Notre Dame failed to post a record above .500 in the four seasons prior to his arrival.

“These guys, they take care of the little things,” Jarrett said. “They know when there's something that hasn't gone right. It bothers them, and some of them need to be able to quickly assess it, try to learn from it and then — it's not easy — but then put it away and get back to business. “I enjoy sitting out there and getting the sense that they feel how I feel — that you had a chance to win three games in a row against a really good team, and you didn't. They're really down about it. Not sad, but mad and hungry to have it not feel that way. So if that's a shift in culture, which I would assume it is, it's great.” Notre Dame has yet to drop an ACC series since Jarrett took over prior to the 2020 season. This includes a sweep of North Carolina last spring just before the COVID-19 pandemic cut Jarrett’s inaugural season short at 13 games. “To win a weekend series in this league is not easy,” Jarrett said. “I do appreciate what we've been able to accomplish and see some of the growth in some of the players. When you see growth in the players and they go out and play as a team, you should be a better team.” National college baseball pundits agree with Jarrett’s assessment and see Notre Dame as a much-improved program. Two rankings even vaulted the Irish into the top 10 after defeating the Yellow Jackets twice this past weekend.

Notre Dame's Ranking In Various College Baseball Polls Poll Notre Dame Rank Baseball America 7 D1 Baseball 10 USA Today 12 Collegiate Baseball 16

Notre Dame last cracked Baseball America's top 10 midway through the 2006 season. It was Paul Mainieri's last year as the program's head coach. Their highest finish in the poll this century came in 2002, when the Irish went to the College World Series and ended the season ranked No. 6 by Baseball America.

How Notre Dame Cracked the Top 10