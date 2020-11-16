The Notre Dame fan base received excellent news late on Monday night in the form of a new commitment.

Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley picked Notre Dame in May but backed off that pledge in September. He soon afterwards committed to USC. However, the Irish staff never gave up on Riley and got him back in the fold, which he announced on November 16.

Riley will sign with the Fighting Irish in December and enroll early. He is Notre Dame’s 20th verbal commitment in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 10 overall per Rivals.

The Irish came into the day at the No. 11 spot but passed Clemson. The Tigers, however, have three less commitments than Notre Dame does.