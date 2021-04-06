 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Back In It For Texas RB Emeka Megwa
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-06 14:52:04 -0500') }} football

Notre Dame Back In It For Texas RB Emeka Megwa

Mike Singer
Many top prospects in the 2022 class have a similar decision timeline heading into the summer. There seems to be a big group of recruits waiting until June for the dead period to lift and official visits to be able to take place again. Once visits wrap up, prospects then plan to make their commitments before their senior season begins.

This is the plan for Fort Worth (Texas) Timber Creek running back Emeka Megwa. He has some tentative official visit dates locked in as well.

The Fighting Irish staff is back in touch with the four-star prospect from the Lone Star State.
The Fighting Irish staff is back in touch with the four-star prospect from the Lone Star State.

Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, TCU and Washington are some of the top contenders for Megwa. He is likely to choose from those schools for his official visit dates

