BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Back In It For Texas RB Emeka Megwa

Notre Dame Back In It For Texas RB Emeka Megwa
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Many top prospects in the 2022 class have a similar decision timeline heading into the summer. There seems to be a big group of recruits waiting until June for the dead period to lift and official visits to be able to take place again. Once visits wrap up, prospects then plan to make their commitments before their senior season begins.
This is the plan for Fort Worth (Texas) Timber Creek running back Emeka Megwa. He has some tentative official visit dates locked in as well.
Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, TCU and Washington are some of the top contenders for Megwa. He is likely to choose from those schools for his official visit dates
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news