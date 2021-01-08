Irish safeties coach and defensive pass-game coordinator Terry Joseph is joining Texas’ staff in an undetermined capacity, a source confirmed to BlueandGold.com. The news was first reported by ESPN. His departure leaves safeties coach as the lone vacancy in Notre Dame’s coaching lineup.

The 47-year-old Joseph is a Louisiana native and has spent the last 10 years as a Power Five secondary coach, starting at Tennessee in 2010. He then went to Nebraska from 2011-12, spent 2014-16 at Texas A&M and 2017 at North Carolina before Brian Kelly hired him at Notre Dame during the 2017-18 offseason.

A well-regarded recruiter upon arrival, Joseph helped secure the commitment of star safety Kyle Hamilton in the 2019 class. Notre Dame’s 2020 safety play outside of him was not a defensive strength. Sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford moved over to the starting spot next to Hamilton following the departures of 2019 starters Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott and had an up-and-down 2020.

Joseph also helped bring grad transfer cornerback Nick McCloud to Notre Dame this past offseason. McCloud was Notre Dame’s most reliable corner in 2020, with 33 tackles (2.0 for loss) a team-high eight pass breakups and a 53.6 percent catch rate.

Most recently, Joseph was the primary recruiter for Notre Dame 2021 recruits Justin Walters, a three-star safety out of Bolingbrook (Ill.), and three-star running back Logan Diggs from’s Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel High School. Walters signed his letter of intent in December. Though he is verbally committed, Notre Dame has not announced Diggs as a member of its class.