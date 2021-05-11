Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule will include a double dose of the triple option. The Fighting Irish and Army are scheduling a game for November 2024, according to a report from Black Knight Nation. It will be a one-off game at a neutral site to be determined. Notre Dame’s annual game against Navy that year will also presumably be at a neutral location, though it has not been announced either. Notre Dame and Army last met in 2016, a game the Irish won 44-6 in San Antonio, Texas. The 2024 season would also mark the first time since 2016 the Irish have played Army and Navy in the same year.

