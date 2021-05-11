Notre Dame, Army Reportedly Scheduling 2024 Game
Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule will include a double dose of the triple option.
The Fighting Irish and Army are scheduling a game for November 2024, according to a report from Black Knight Nation. It will be a one-off game at a neutral site to be determined. Notre Dame’s annual game against Navy that year will also presumably be at a neutral location, though it has not been announced either.
Notre Dame and Army last met in 2016, a game the Irish won 44-6 in San Antonio, Texas. The 2024 season would also mark the first time since 2016 the Irish have played Army and Navy in the same year.
All told, Notre Dame and Navy have played 51 times. Notre Dame leads the series 39-8-4 and has won the last 15 matchups. The Black Knights’ last win in the series came in 1958. The teams met every season from 1913 to 1947, with the exception of 1918.
Notre Dame has played Army twice during Brian Kelly’s 11 seasons as head coach and three times in the 21st century. The Irish defeated Army 27-3 at Yankee Stadium in 2010, Kelly’s first season. They also won 41-9 in 2006 at Notre Dame Stadium.
With Army added, Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule stands at 11 opponents. It has home games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 7), Stanford (Oct. 12), Florida State (Nov. 9), Virginia (Nov. 16) and Miami (TBD). The road games are against Texas A&M (Aug. 31), Purdue (Sept. 14), Georgia Tech (Oct. 19) and USC (Nov. 30). The meeting with Navy is Oct. 26.
Available November dates for the Army game are Nov. 2 and 23.
