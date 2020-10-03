The 2020 college football season might have a fairly normal bowl lineup after all. All conferences are now playing some form of a season this fall, keeping all bowl tie-ins and contracts intact. Matchups will be harder to predict, though, since bowl eligibility was tossed out the window for this year to help conferences fulfill their bowl agreements without worrying about having enough .500 or better teams in a year where there are fewer (or in some cases, zero) non-conference games that help win totals.

Kyren Williams and the Irish are a popular New Year's Six bowl pick. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Notre Dame will likely earn an appealing bowl bid because its brings a large TV audience, but more importantly, because it looks like a formidable team that should be in the ACC title and New Year’s Six hunt all year. The first round of full bowl projections foresees the same strong postseason outlook. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel projected Notre Dame to reach the Fiesta Bowl as a New Year’s Six at-large team, playing a rival – Pac-12 representative USC. It would be an 11th-hour extension of a rivalry that in July took a hiatus for the first time since 1945 when the Pac-12 moved to a conference-only schedule, wiping out the scheduled Nov. 28 game. Mandel has Clemson representing the ACC in the playoff and Miami in the Orange Bowl.