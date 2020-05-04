The university announced Monday that it is implementing a program to reduce leaders salaries’ by as much as 20 percent for the upcoming fiscal year, with all savings put toward financial aid for students.

Among those asked to reduce salaries for the coming fiscal year are “leaders in the athletic department, including certain coaches.” It will also affect Notre Dame’s three executive officers, deans and vice presidents.

“In this crisis, we must do everything we can to ensure that no accepted or current students fail to enroll or return because they don’t have the money,” Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins said in a release.

The reductions will go into effect July 1 and end on June 30, 2021. They will be between 5 and 20 percent, on a sliding scale that will ask the highest-paid employees to take the largest cuts.

As a private school, Notre Dame is not obligated to reveal salaries for employees. It did not divulge individual coaches who would be subject to pay reductions.