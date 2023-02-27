Notre Dame announced Monday that the start of spring football practice will be March 22, making for a rather compressed schedule to work in the 15 sessions concluding with the April 22 Blue-Gold Game.

The Irish will have to work around Easter on April 9.

Pro Day, Notre Dame’s own version of the NFL Scoring Combine, has been scheduled for March 24 at the Irish Athletics Center.

The Blue-Gold Game, which has been set for April 22 for a while, now has a kick time (2 p.m. EDT). Tickets are available here.