Notre Dame will hold its Blue-Gold spring game on May 1, the team announced Thursday.

The game will start at 12:30 p.m. ET and will steam exclusively on the NBC Peacock app. It will be available for free.

Attendance for the game will be limited to students, faculty and staff. Tailgating will not be allowed. Ticket information will go to those groups at a later date.

NBC Sports' Paul Burmeister will handle play-by-play duties for the game, and former Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Robinson will be the color analyst.

Notre Dame begins spring practice on Saturday. It will hold 14 practices before the Blue-Gold Game, with the final one on April 29.