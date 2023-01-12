The date for Notre Dame's spring football finale has been set. The Irish will host the 2023 Blue-Gold Game, the annual intrasquad scrimmage, in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 22. The scrimmage will be live streamed exclusively on Peacock and be available on-demand via Fighting Irish TV. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD Tickets for the Blue-Gold Game will go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. EST. They can be purchased online at UND.com/BuyTickets or via phone (833-NDIRISH). The kickoff time for the Blue-Gold Game will be released at a later date. As will additional ticket information and weekend events around the scrimmage. In Marcus Freeman's first Blue-Gold Game as head coach, Gold defeated Blue, 13-10.