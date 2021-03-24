Notre Dame football has released its spring practice schedule.

The Irish will hold the first of its 15 spring practices on Saturday, the team announced, with the final one on April 29. The Blue-Gold Game will follow, but a date and time for it have not yet been revealed.

All practices will be closed to the media and public, with the exception of the Blue-Gold Game.

Brian Kelly and four players will hold media availability via Zoom after Saturday's practice. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, associate head coach/special teams coach Brian Polian, recruiting coordinator/defensive line coach Mike Elston and director of player personnel Dave Peloquin will host Zoom sessions later in April.

Full spring practice schedule:

Saturday, March 27

Tuesday, March 30

Thursday, April 1

Saturday, April 3

Tuesday, April 6

Thursday, April 8

Saturday, April 10

Tuesday, April 13

Thursday, April 15

Saturday, April 17

Wednesday, April 21

Saturday, April 24

Tuesday, April 27

Thursday, April 29