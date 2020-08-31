"Adhering to physical distance requirements and in consultation with health professionals and university administrations it was determined to limit attendance to individuals who are current members of the Notre Dame campus community," Notre Dame wrote in an FAQ section on the decision . "Where expectations to that policy need to be made, for example for family members of participating student-athletes from both teams, those individuals will be seated in separate areas of the stadium."

Only students, faculty, staff and players' families will be allowed inside Notre Dame Stadium for the six home games this season, the school announced Monday. Season ticket holders and suite ticket holders are not permitted. Notre Dame announced earlier this summer single-game tickets through the lottery system would not be sold.

Notre Dame is capping home football game capacity at 20 percent this season, which is 15,525 fans. And none of them will be from the general public.

Students will get the first priority for tickets, and any student who wants a ticket will be granted one. The remaining tickets will be available to faculty and staff through a lottery system, with a maximum of two allowed per person. Notre Dame is also allocating tickets for player families and for visiting team family, who will be seated in a different part of the stadium than everyone else.

Masks are required for all attendees. Tailgating is not permitted. Tickets may not be resold, and students, faculty and staff must show Notre Dame ID upon entry. Holy Cross and Saint Mary's students can purchase tickets if space is available.

Season-ticket holders can roll over their payment to the 2021 season, ask for a full refund or donate to the Student Emergency Relief Fund, which helps students most affected by the pandemic with financial aid. The school said refunds can take up to four weeks. Any choice still allows for a renewal for 2021.

Notre Dame's season opens vs. Duke on Sept. 12 at home. The Irish also host South Florida (Sept. 19), Florida State (Oct. 10), Louisville (Oct. 17), Clemson (Nov. 7) and Syracuse (Dec. 5). Kickoff times have not been set.

Tickets for Notre Dame road games will not be sold. All tickets for home games will be electronic and delivered to phones. Paper tickets will not be provided.

More announcements on gameday protocols are expected soon. Among items not yet announces are parking information for faculty and staff, the marching band's presence, how concessions will work and stadium entrance and exit policies.

This story has been updated.