Notre Dame An Early Top Contender For 2022 CB Jaeden Gould
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 cornerback Jaeden Gould was just about to start planning some visits before the NCAA enacted a dead period for the foreseeable future. Checking out Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State was on the 6-1, 185-pounder's mind.
Gould, who holds 18 scholarship offers, visited Notre Dame last July and hopes to get back on campus at some point after the coronavirus pandemic comes to a halt and the dead period lifts.
"I want to get more knowledge on their defense and what they run," Gould said. "I'd want to sit down with Coach Joseph and Coach Lea and talk about where they see me at as a player."
From what Gould recalls about his last visit, he had a great time in South Bend, and spending time with defensive coordinator Clark Lea left a lasting impression on him.
"He was one of the coolest coaches I've talked to so far throughout my recruitment," Gould said. "He just knows the game well. He's a down to earth coach; he has good relationships with his players.
Fighting Irish linebacker and former New Jersey prep standout Shayne Simon has told Gould good things about Lea.
"From what I heard from Shayne, he's one of his favorite coaches as well," noted Gould. "You can talk to [Coach Lea] about anything."
Gould was the first prospect that Notre Dame offered in the 2022 class, as the staff gave him the good news him back in February of 2019.
"The facilities and the campus were amazing," Gould added about his previous visit. "The tradition -- you're not going to find things like that on any other campus. I really liked that a lot."
Communication between recruits and college coaches is very limited prior to Sept. 1 of a prospect's junior year. Gould hasn't been able to keep in touch with the Irish staff a whole lot over the past few months, but he's seen Notre Dame at his school and looks forward to what's next.
"Hopefully our relationship builds more," Gould said.
Bergen Catholic had 12 recruits in the past two years sign with division one schools. Gould has been able to learn from his former teammates about the recruiting process, which has helped prepare him in making is own decision.
"Definitely education, that's why Notre Dame is one of my top schools," Gould said about what he values in his process. "Also, coaches are always coming and going, so you have to see if that school is a fit for you on and off the field."
