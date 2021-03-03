Once again, Notre Dame is pursuing a defensive back from the state of Georgia. The Irish coaching staff has found a niche recruiting cornerbacks and safeties from the Peach State in recent cycles. The latest offer is 2023 safety Terrance Love.

Long, rangy, athletic defensive backs seem to spring out of Georgia with impressive frequency, and Notre Dame jumped in the mix for Love, a 6-3, 200-pounder out of Langston Hughes High School in the Atlanta area.

Love received his Notre Dame offer on Feb. 24 and had already been in contact with new Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!