 Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Fighting Irish Standing Out To 2023 Georgia Defensive Back Terrance Love
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-03 13:02:06 -0600') }} football

Notre Dame An Early Standout For 2023 Georgia DB Terrance Love

Mason Plummer
Staff Writer
@MasonPlummer_
Once again, Notre Dame is pursuing a defensive back from the state of Georgia. The Irish coaching staff has found a niche recruiting cornerbacks and safeties from the Peach State in recent cycles. The latest offer is 2023 safety Terrance Love.

Long, rangy, athletic defensive backs seem to spring out of Georgia with impressive frequency, and Notre Dame jumped in the mix for Love, a 6-3, 200-pounder out of Langston Hughes High School in the Atlanta area.

Love received his Notre Dame offer on Feb. 24 and had already been in contact with new Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary.

Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes safety and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Terrance Love
Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary is in hot pursuit of Love. (Rivals.com)

“My high school head coach called me and told me I needed to talk to Chris O’Leary from Notre Dame,” Love said. “He said he liked my film a lot, and he liked that I can play multiple positions on defense and offense too.”

Love’s film shows his ability to play all over on either side of the ball and O’Leary is approaching his recruitment accordingly. Rivals lists Love as a safety, but Notre Dame is recruiting him as an athlete.

