Billy Bowman is working hard to gear up for this weekend’s Texas state track meet.

But the fast-rising 2021 athlete out of Denton Ryan is also a star on the football field and has already racked up double digit offers.

“Things are going really well with recruiting,” Bowman said. “It feels good to have interest from all these schools. Notre Dame, Arkansas, Baylor, Missouri. TCU and SMU are some of the schools really standing out right now.”