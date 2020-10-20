As the headline of this article indicates, the Fighting Irish are one of a handful of schools pursuing Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Joe Brunner.

Brunner, who ranks as the nation’s No. 47 overall player and No. 6 offensive tackle, admits the recruiting process is wearing on him a bit. But at the same time, he knows it’s a good problem to have.

“I try to make the best of every situation,” Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. “Obviously, I’d rather be seeing these [coaches] in person, but talking to these coaches has been great.”