 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Among Schools Pushing For Rivals100 Offensive Lineman Joe Brunner
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Among Schools Pushing For Rivals100 OL Joe Brunner

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
As the headline of this article indicates, the Fighting Irish are one of a handful of schools pursuing Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Joe Brunner.

Brunner, who ranks as the nation’s No. 47 overall player and No. 6 offensive tackle, admits the recruiting process is wearing on him a bit. But at the same time, he knows it’s a good problem to have.

“I try to make the best of every situation,” Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. “Obviously, I’d rather be seeing these [coaches] in person, but talking to these coaches has been great.”

Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Joe Brunner
Brunner, who visited Notre Dame in November 2019, is rated as a four-star talent, the No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin, and the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 47 overall player in the country by Rivals. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

Brunner mentioned LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin as schools recruiting him hard, but the list doesn’t stop there. Alabama hasn’t offered yet but are expressing interest in him.

