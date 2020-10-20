Notre Dame Among Schools Pushing For Rivals100 OL Joe Brunner
As the headline of this article indicates, the Fighting Irish are one of a handful of schools pursuing Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Joe Brunner.
Brunner, who ranks as the nation’s No. 47 overall player and No. 6 offensive tackle, admits the recruiting process is wearing on him a bit. But at the same time, he knows it’s a good problem to have.
“I try to make the best of every situation,” Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. “Obviously, I’d rather be seeing these [coaches] in person, but talking to these coaches has been great.”
Brunner mentioned LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin as schools recruiting him hard, but the list doesn’t stop there. Alabama hasn’t offered yet but are expressing interest in him.
